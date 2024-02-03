  • Menu
Niluri Rushingappa announced as MLA candidate from Dharmavaram

National President Avvaru Mallikarjuna announced that Niluri Rushingappa from the Cheneta (Togata) community has been chosen as the MLA candidate for Dharmavaram

National President Avvaru Mallikarjuna announced that Niluri Rushingappa from the Cheneta (Togata) community has been chosen as the MLA candidate for Dharmavaram. Rushingappa has held various positions within different community organizations, including State President of National Cheneta United Vedika Sangam, State President of BC Mahasabha, State Vice President of Togata Veera Kshatriya Sangam, and State Vice President of Cheneta BC Caste Sanghas. He has been actively involved in providing financial support to oppressed backward sections of underprivileged communities for the past thirty years.

President Mallikarjuna expressed that this opportunity came as a result of the struggle faced by Rushingappa. Dharmavaram has a significant number of voters belonging to the handloom community, and if elected, Rushingappa will strive for the development of this community.

