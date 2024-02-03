Live
- Shilpa Shetty expresses delight at still being loved
- Akshay Kumar transforms into a devotee for ‘Shambhu’ music video
- Niluri Rushingappa announced as MLA candidate from Dharmavaram
- Former MLA Sudhakar demands Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to withdraw comments against Raghuveera Reddy
- Adari Anand Kumar program schedule for tomorrow
- YS Jagan addresses at Eluru Siddham meeting, slams opposition, directs cadre to go every household
- ‘Pushpa 2’ makers to add international flavor to the narrative
- DQ’s ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ first look creates interest
- Naveen inaugurates 1st World Odia Language Conference
- ‘Eagle’ is a classic stylish mass action entertainer: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad
Just In
Niluri Rushingappa announced as MLA candidate from Dharmavaram
National President Avvaru Mallikarjuna announced that Niluri Rushingappa from the Cheneta (Togata) community has been chosen as the MLA candidate for Dharmavaram
National President Avvaru Mallikarjuna announced that Niluri Rushingappa from the Cheneta (Togata) community has been chosen as the MLA candidate for Dharmavaram. Rushingappa has held various positions within different community organizations, including State President of National Cheneta United Vedika Sangam, State President of BC Mahasabha, State Vice President of Togata Veera Kshatriya Sangam, and State Vice President of Cheneta BC Caste Sanghas. He has been actively involved in providing financial support to oppressed backward sections of underprivileged communities for the past thirty years.
President Mallikarjuna expressed that this opportunity came as a result of the struggle faced by Rushingappa. Dharmavaram has a significant number of voters belonging to the handloom community, and if elected, Rushingappa will strive for the development of this community.