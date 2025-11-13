Nimmala unhappy over Veligonda project delays

Markapur: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu expressed severe dissatisfaction during his second inspection of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project within a week, warning officials and contractors of stringent measures if deadlines are not met. During Wednesday’s visit, Minister Nimmala, accompanied by irrigation experts, inspected the feeder canal breaches and dewatering operations in the twin tunnels damaged by recent Cyclone Montha. The minister emphasised that completing the Veligonda Project is crucial for delivering justice to the backward, fluoride-affected people of Prakasam district.

Minister Rama Naidu stated that the coalition government has set 2026 as the absolute deadline for completion. However, he stressed that government commitment alone is insufficient without responsive agencies and officials. He criticised their laid-back approach, warning against repeating the previous government’s mistake of dedicating the project to the nation without completing it.

Minister Nimmala observed that about 12,000 metres of the 19,000-metre feeder canal lining is complete as of now. The remaining 7,000 metres requires 600 metres monthly progress to meet the 2026 deadline, he said.

The minister ordered the immediate commencement of tunnel lining and benching work and directed that feeder canal lining and retaining wall construction worth Rs 456 crore begin this month and be completed next season. Markapur MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy, Giddalur MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Yerragondapalem TDP in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, along with senior irrigation officials, attended the inspection.