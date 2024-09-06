Nine airports get Digi Yatra facility

Visakhapatnam: From the few minutes that took earlier, it will now take five seconds for passengers to enter the airport, said Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

Launching Digi Yatra app in Visakhapatnam Airport, the minister said nine more airports get the facility in the country.

The Union Minister stated that already 15 Digi Yatra facilities have been provided in 15 airports in the country and nine more add to the count.

The App aims at offering a seamless, contactless facility for the passengers in the airport, giving them a hassle-free travel experience.

The inaugural of the Digi Yatra was attended by Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, MLAs Gana Babu, Bandaru Satya Narayana Murthy and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, among others.

The Digi Yatra facility is one of the outcomes of coping with the Covid-19 scenario as people came up with various innovative solutions during the pandemic. "Revolutionary technology intervention has been incorporated so that passengers can access boarding passes, among others, through the digital platform," the Union Minister informed.

Three crore people have already used the Digi Yatra App and many wanted it in other airports too. As part of the first phase, the ministry launched the facility in 15 airports in the country and the idea is to introduce the system in every airport across the country in a phased manner, the Union Minister mentioned.

Further, the Union Minister informed that people need not fear over uploading information on the App as they will remain secure.