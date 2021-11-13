Nine employees' unions boycott Joint Staff Council meeting

Amaravati: AP Civil Services Joint Staff Council meeting was held at the Secretariat on Friday.



Principal Secretaries of Finance and Services SS Rawat and Sasibushan Kumar presided over the meeting conducted in continuation of earlier meeting held on October 29 under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma.

The leaders of employees associations, who attended the meeting raised several issues and demanded for the settlement of their demands. Speaking on the occasion, Finance Department Principal Secretary SS Rawat said the State suffered huge loss due to bifurcation in 2014, followed by Covid pandemic.

Despite of the financial crisis, the State government announced 27 per cent IR and making efforts to clear the pending bills of Employees GPF, APGLI and medical reimbursement by March next year. He said an action plan was formulated to clear the pending DAs. He said the lapses in CFMS system were resolved and the authorities were given to DDOs to prevent the inconvenience to employees.

Services and HRM Department Principal Secretary Sasibhusan kumar said the five-member committee appointed to study the PRC report will submit its report to government soon. He said efforts were on to pay salaries on first day of every month to both regular and outsourcing employees.

Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana and leaders of various employees associations participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, nine employees' associations boycotted the Joint Staff Council meeting in protest against the government's failure to give clarification on PRC report. AP JAC president Bandi Srinivasa Rao alleged that the government has been dodging the issue of PRC report.

Amaravati JAC president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu questioned appointing officers' committee on PRC report.

vHe said that the government assured to give clarity on PRC report by October 29, but failed to give clarity even at Friday's meeting.

The association leaders warned that they will announce their action plan if the government fails to give clarity on the PRC report.