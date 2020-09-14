Nine fresh containment zones in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The Krishna district administration had announced the names of nine fresh containment zones in the district after fresh Coronavirus cases were found in the areas. The villages of Janakiramapuram and Satuluru in Bantumilli mandal, Purushottapatnam in Gannavaram mandal, Jayapuram in Koduru mandal, the villages of China Muttevi, Racharlapalem and Nidumolu in Movva mandal, Konkepudi village in Pedana mandal and Kannevidu village in Vatsavayi mandal are included in containment zones.



District collector A Md Imtiaz said that the Covid-19 guidelines would be strictly implemented in these villages and nobody should come out on the streets. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration in arresting the spread of Covid-19. It may be recalled that 2929 Corona positive cases were found in 444 containment zones in Krishna district so far.