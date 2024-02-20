Nirmala Sitharaman attends Pooja at Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari in Penukonda

The decoration ceremony for Goddess Penugonda Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari was a grand affair with Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the chief guest. The ceremony featured a stunning crown made of 1.5 kg gold for the goddess.

The event was attended by State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, District Collector Sumit Kumar Gandhi, and various other officials and dignitaries. They were warmly welcomed by the temple staff at the first temple, where the ceremony took place.

Union Minister Sitharaman participated in a special pooja program for the goddess's crown, adding to the spiritual significance of the occasion. The presence of State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, District Collector Sumit Kumar Gandhi, and other prominent figures added to the grandeur of the event.

Overall, the ceremony was a success, with a large number of devotees and local leaders joining in to witness and participate in the festivities. The 1.5 kg gold crown added a touch of opulence to the occasion, symbolizing the devotion and reverence of the worshippers towards the goddess.



