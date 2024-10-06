Live
- Snapana Tirumanjanam performed
- Heavy rain lashes Tirumala
- Lord rides on Chinna Sesha Vahanam
- Nissan launches new Magnite car in Tirupati
- Checking Our Spirituality
- Turning Inward
- Blame Or Change: The Choice Is Ours
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Centre keen to set up acqua industries says Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma
- Sabir Sardar’s Journey: From Slums to Global Galleries
Just In
Nissan launches new Magnite car in Tirupati
Highlights
New Nissan Magnite car was unveiled at the Hi-Tech Nissan showroom on Renigunta Road in Tirupati on Saturday by Managing Director Jagannatha Reddy.
Tirupati : New Nissan Magnite car was unveiled at the Hi-Tech Nissan showroom on Renigunta Road in Tirupati on Saturday by Managing Director Jagannatha Reddy.
Speaking on the occasion, Reddy highlighted the advanced features of the car, which comes with a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 98 BHP and a torque of 160 NM. The car is available with both manual transmission and a CVT gearbox. Key safety features include electronic stability control, 6 airbags, tire pressure monitoring, ABS with EBD, traction control, and hill-start assist.
Directors C Niranjan and Bharathi and general manager NVS and other staff members were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS