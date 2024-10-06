  • Menu
Nissan launches new Magnite car in Tirupati

Nissan launches new Magnite car in Tirupati
New Nissan Magnite car was unveiled at the Hi-Tech Nissan showroom on Renigunta Road in Tirupati on Saturday by Managing Director Jagannatha Reddy.

Tirupati : New Nissan Magnite car was unveiled at the Hi-Tech Nissan showroom on Renigunta Road in Tirupati on Saturday by Managing Director Jagannatha Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy highlighted the advanced features of the car, which comes with a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 98 BHP and a torque of 160 NM. The car is available with both manual transmission and a CVT gearbox. Key safety features include electronic stability control, 6 airbags, tire pressure monitoring, ABS with EBD, traction control, and hill-start assist.

Directors C Niranjan and Bharathi and general manager NVS and other staff members were present.

