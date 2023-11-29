NIT-W alumni donates oxygen cylinders to govt hospital

Tenali: The Vijayawada chapter of the alumni of NIT-Warangal donated three oxygen cylinders, one oxygen concentrator, five hospital beds and a wheel chair to the Government Hospital at Amrutalur near here on Tuesday.

Former global president of the alumni and advocate Alapati Prasad and Vijayawada chapter president and chairman of the AP State of Institution of Engineers Dr CV Sriram handed them over to the hospital authorities.

M Kiran, A Srinivas, Dr TSS Nageswara Rao, Aravapalli Subrahmanyam, Ram Babuji and others were also present. A free legal counselling centre is also being run by Alapati Prasad in Vijayawada. It may be recalled that the alumni presented hospital beds and oxygen cylinders to the government general hospital at Vijayawada earlier also during the Covid-19 pandemic period.