NITI Aayog chief visits Sri City, hails its contribution

Tirupati: National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog CEO B V S Subramanyam visited Sri City on Thursday, marking a significant milestone for the integrated business city. Srini Raju, chairman and Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, managing director of Sri City, accorded a warm welcome to him. Dr Sannareddy showcased the city’s unique features and growth potential while requesting NITI Aayog’s support to further boost Sri City’s contributions to India’s industrial landscape. Later at a meeting, Dr Sannareddy introduced Subrahmanyam to an assembly of CEOs and CXOs of industrial units.

Subrahmanyam engaged in an interactive session, expressing admiration for Sri City’s achievements and diversity. “My goal is simple: To share insights and engage with you. In my travels over the past few years, few places stand out like this. Sri City, with its pristine environment and 220 units representing 30 nationalities, and 65,000 employees is truly one of India’s premier industrial hubs, blending global diversity in a warm, inclusive setting,” he said. The NITI Aayog chief emphasised the thinktank’s commitment to supporting industrial clusters like Sri City, which are pivotal for job creation, regional development, and sustainable economic growth. He noted India’s rapid economic progress and predicted that the nation is on track to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, buoyed by a young workforce and visionary leadership.

Sharing his optimistic vision, Subrahmanyam encouraged entrepreneurs to ‘stay ambitious and keep dreaming’, adding that projects like Sri City exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit driving India forward. He invited the CXOs to share any challenges they face and welcomed suggestions to further enhance regional growth.

During the discussion, CXOs raised issues related to skill development, talent retention, and housing facilities for industrial workers. Subrahmanyam responded positively, recognising these as critical areas for collaborative improvement. Concluding, he underscored the shared goal of transforming Andhra Pradesh and similar regions into engines of India’s industrial future. This visit marks an important recognition of Sri City’s role as a leading industrial hub, reinforcing its commitment to creating a model ecosystem of work, social progress, and environmental stewardship.