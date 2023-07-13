  • Menu
Nitin Gadkari all praise for TTD's Sri Padmavati Children's hospital

Highlights

Nitin Gadkari inspected various departments of the hospital, including the ICU, outpatient department, operation theaters, and wards.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the efforts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the field of medicine, particularly at the Sri Padmavati Children's Hrudayalaya Hospital in Tirupati.

During his visit, he inspected various departments of the hospital, including the ICU, outpatient department, operation theaters, and wards.

Gadkari specifically acknowledged the commendable work being done by the TTD in providing free heart transplant surgeries to underprivileged children at the Hrudayalaya Hospital and termed it as service to God.

