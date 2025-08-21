NMR wages fixed for 2024–25 in ASR dist

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju District Joint Collector Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda directed officials to ensure payment of prescribed wages to workers under the NMR (Nominal Muster Roll) system for 2024–25. He chaired a meeting with officials of various departments at the ITDA conference hall on Wednesday. The Joint Collector announced the revised wage structure for both technical and non-technical categories.

Under non-technical categories, skilled workers have been fixed at Rs 629 per day, semi-skilled workers at Rs 524, and unskilled workers at Rs 472. In the technical category, ITI-qualified work inspectors will receive Rs 739, LCE/LME/LEE-qualified work inspectors Rs 1,022, and those with BE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) qualifications will be paid Rs 1,315 per day. He clarified that these rates will be applicable across Alluri Sitarama Raju district from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Labor Department Assistant Commissioner T Sujatha, Chief Planning Officer P Prasad, Additional District Medical and Health Officer Dr T Pratap, Irrigation SE R Nageswara Rao, District Malaria Officer Dr M Tulasi, Forest Range Officer E Prema, and others participated in this meeting.