No change in Polavaram height

Amaravati: Pulling the curtains down over speculations that the Centre was trying to reduce the height of the Polavaram project from 45.72 metres to 41.1 metres, the Government of Andhra Pradesh made it clear that it was misleading information spread by certain vested interests.

During a review meeting on the progress of the Polavaram project chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the issue came up for discussion and the officials clarified to the chief minister the works on the project were going on as per the design that was cleared by the Central Water Commission and Union Water Resources Ministry and that there was no question of reducing the height of the dam. They said that shutters were already fixed as per the approved height of the dam.

The chief minister directed the officials to complete the coffer dam by May-end on a war-footing. He said the spill channel and approach channel should be completed along with coffer dam works and the flood waters be released through spillway in the coming rainy season, the CM said. He also reviewed relief and rehabilitation programmes.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare designs of YSR Gardens at Polavaram project keeping in view the environment protection. He said the garden should attract the future generations and should help to enrich the environment.

The YSR Gardens will be developed at G-Hill site at a height of 100 feet near Polavaram project. The officials proposed a road bridge connecting the G-Hill.

In tune with the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Government is gearing up for preparing proposals for linking of Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Penna and Kaveri rivers. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the benefit to the State and people should not be compromised at any cost.