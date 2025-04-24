  • Menu
No-confidence motion passed against Kadiri municipal chief

No-confidence motion passed against Kadiri municipal chief
A no-confidence motion was successfully passed against the Kadiri Municipal Chairperson in Sri Sathya Sai district. Out of 36 councillors, 25 attended...

A no-confidence motion was successfully passed against the Kadiri Municipal Chairperson in Sri Sathya Sai district. Out of 36 councillors, 25 attended the meeting and unanimously voted in support of the motion. The Chairperson, along with 11 councillors from the YSRCP, remained absent from the session.

Despite the absence of both the local MLA and MP from the voting process, the motion was carried forward. It is reported that local MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad orchestrated the entire political maneuvering from his residence. In view of potential tensions, heavy police deployment was arranged at the Kadiri Municipal Office.

