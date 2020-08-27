No discrimination in reaching out to the needy: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that village and ward secretariats were set up to resolve people's issues as early as possible.



Speaking at a review meeting with the volunteers, staff of the Secretariat here on Wednesday at Shilparamam, the Minister said the voluntary system is one-of-its-kind in the country which aims at reaching out to the beneficiaries of schemes and provide services at their doorstep.

Further, the Minister said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy offered 4 lakh new jobs immediately after coming to the power.

Srinivasa Rao said that the welfare schemes were reaching out to the needy without any discrimination. Later, the secretariat staff and ward volunteers interacted with the Minister and shared their problems. Marking the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, the Minister garlanded the portrait of Teresa.