Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

No funds crunch for devp works: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha

Highlights

Kadapa: The government has allocated Rs 50 lakh each per Sachivalayam in the district to undertake the development works under Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, stated Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha.

Participating in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam at 29th division in the city on Saturday, he said instructions were given to the District Collector to attend the works of GGMP programme on warfooting. He made it clear there was no shortage of funds for any work pertaining to development and welfare schemes.

