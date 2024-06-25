No harassment of teachers, assures Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for Education Nara Lokesh assured that the TDP government will not harass teachers like the YSRCP government.

Teachers Association leaders met Lokesh at his chamber at the Secretariat at Velagapudi and felicitated him on the occasion of taking charge as Education Minister.

Later, they submitted a memorandum requesting to solve their problems. Speaking on this occasion, Lokesh said due to lack of suitable decisions, the education system was damaged during the YSRCP regime.

He stressed on the need to put the system back on the track. He made it clear that the State government will not impose unnecessary work burden on teachers and there will be no harassment. He assured the teachers that he will try to solve their problems. He urged the teachers to work hard to improve education standards.