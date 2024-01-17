No hearing held in SC on Chandrababu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case

The Supreme Court had not heard the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Fibernet case, as the bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi was not available.

The advocate of the AP government mentioned the case at the bench, but Justice Bose informed that the bench is not scheduled to hear the case that day. It is expected that another date for the investigation will be given.

The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the petition today as the verdict on the quash petition was announced on Tuesday. However, the Fibernet case was once again postponed and the new date would announced.