Live
- Former minister Madhu Swamy aspirant for Tumakuru ticket
- Kalyana Rama Shrine in Chikkamagaluru Holds Myths of Lord Rama, Sita, and Bhima Keechaka
- No hearing held in SC on Chandrababu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case
- Bengal Govt has turned Gangasagar Mela into a money-minting event: LoP
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar, Vicky get into a physical fight over a ‘bucket’
- Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh's frozen Zanskar River
- Gujarat High Court acts on post-cataract surgery complications at hospital, next hearing on Feb 7
- PM Modi asks Kerala BJP workers to reach out to people ahead of LS polls
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Expected Changes in Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
- Need some time to examine report on question if LMV licence holders can drive light transport vehicles: Centre to Supreme Court
Just In
No hearing held in SC on Chandrababu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case
Highlights
The Supreme Court had not heard the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Fibernet case
The Supreme Court had not heard the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Fibernet case, as the bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi was not available.
The advocate of the AP government mentioned the case at the bench, but Justice Bose informed that the bench is not scheduled to hear the case that day. It is expected that another date for the investigation will be given.
The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the petition today as the verdict on the quash petition was announced on Tuesday. However, the Fibernet case was once again postponed and the new date would announced.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS