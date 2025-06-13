No more tolerance for violence

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that he will not sit idle if public safety or law and order is threatened. He alleged that YSRCP had destroyed the State and now it cannot bear to see the development and welfare brought by the coalition. “They are conspiring like demons to disrupt the State. They called Amaravati, the city of the Gods, as a city of prostitutes. Is it right to meet ganja peddlers in Tenali and taking rowdies to Podili to attack women?” he questioned.

Naidu stated that even after being reduced to 11 seats, they haven’t learnt. When we are solving issues, they are trying to throw the State into chaos, disturb law and order, and harass the public, he criticised. ‘They support criminals and wrongdoers. While the State government is giving Rs 12,000 per quintal for tobacco, the YSRCP leaders marched to Podili with thousands of followers, he pointed out.

The CM stated that how arrogant one must be to call Amaravati as a city of prostitutes. ‘These vulgar comments were a prelude to their violence in Podili. They even attacked women with stones. I will not remain silent if law and order is disturbed. I will not compromise on public safety,’ he said, warning, “So far, you’ve seen my tolerance. From now on, I will not hold back.”