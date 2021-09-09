No permission to Lokesh to visit Guntur, says SP Vishal Gunni

Guntur : Guntur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police CM Trivikrama Varma said that the police arrested accused in B Tech student Nallapu Ramya murder case and Narasaraopet Kota Anusha murder case within a few days and took up investigation.

Addressing the media at DPO here on Wednesday,he said that the police officials filed the chargesheets in the two murder cases within two days.

He further added that the police officials are reaching the spot within 15 minutes after getting calls from Disha App and solving the problems.

He assured that the police will take stern action against those who harass women and girls. He recalled that the police officials started motivating women and girl students to download the Disha App to get protection in case of need. Replying to a question, he said so far 47-lakh women downloaded the Disha App.

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni said that there is no police permission for TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh to visit Guntur district on Thursday. He said Nara Lokesh's visit is politically motivated, for which there is no permission. He urged the political leaders not to participate in his tour programme.

Guntur urban SP Arif Hafeez recalled that the police arrested accused in Nallampu Ramya's murder case within a few hours. He urged the devotees to follow Covid-19 norms during Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations.