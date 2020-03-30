No person in the state should be starved, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy who held a comprehensive review on lockdown and agriculture sector has directed collectors to ensure the people in Andhra Pradesh are not starved of hunger. Minister Kannababu who spoke to media has revealed the details of CM Jagan's review with the collectors on Monday. Kanna Babu said that the government had taken the measures to survey every house through volunteers to identify people with virus symptoms.

"CM had ordered to set up 8450 beds, 515 ICU beds and 448 ventilator beds at Covid-19 hospitals and ordered Collectors to supervise those," minister asserted. The Chief Minister has reportedly said that no person is starved to death and asked the officials to provide food for everyone. It also reported that the Hotels and function halls would also be used for quarantine and isolation.

On the other hand, speaking about agriculture sector Kanna Babu requested the people to maintain social distancing at all processing units and urged transport of fruits be done without difficulty. As the harvest of rabi crop is nearing, the minister also warned the Millers not to resort to illegal activities.

He said there were no restrictions on the transport of agricultural products and assured to provide rice and red gram for free to elderly, orphans and children at all temples. He reiterated that the pension would be distributed at doorstep of beneficiaries starting April 1.