No plastic at Annavaram Devasthanam from Tuesday in Kakinada

Kakinada: Annavaram Devasthanam of Kakinada district will implement a new rule for environment protection. Temple EO Azad said that plastic will be banned on the hill from Tuesday. He said that the shops there only sell water in glass bottles and bottles made of corn kernels.

It was explained that the rate of Rs.60 for water in 750 ml glass bottles and Rs.40 for water in bottles made of corn kernels has been finalized. Those who return the glass bottle can get back Rs.40.

It is mentioned that only open cool drinks (except water) will be allowed on the hill. He said that they will also conduct inspections to ensure that people follow the rules. It has been clarified that these rules are also applicable for weddings held on the hill. The EO has issued orders that a fine of Rs.500 will be imposed on those who violate these rules and that all the temple staff should follow these rules.