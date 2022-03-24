No question of going back on decentralisation of development, says YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made sensational remarks during the debate on decentralisation in the AP Assembly. It was clarified that there was no point in backtracking on the decentralisation of capitals. He said the constitution gave clarity on the scope of the systems. He said that every system in the constitution is independent. He said the problems would not come if the systems were within their scope. CM Jagan was of the view that all other systems would run smoothly an made it clear that the legislative system has the power to make laws. He said the courts could not say that the legislative system should not make laws.



He said the power to make laws rests with the legislature and people would be re-elected if good laws were made. He said there was a need to respect the constitution and the authority of the state. CM Jagan said that he has a love for the Amaravati region and that is why he has built a house here. He said people would make decisions if they did not like the laws and opined that he believes that people will be re-elected if good laws are made.

Jagan said the 3 capitals bill was brought in considering the same. The CM said that he had faith in the bench and was taking legal advice on the High Court verdict. He said that he would support the farmers of Amravati and protect the interests of the farmers. He said his government is there to do good to all.