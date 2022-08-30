No restrictions on Ganesh celebrations, says SP Rahul Dev Sharma

Eluru: District Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that no restrictions were imposed on the celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi festival starting from August 31. He extended Chavithi wishes to the people.

The SP gave suggestions about the precautions to be taken by the committees organising Ganesh festival celebrations in the district. According to him, those, who wish to install Ganesh idols in their locations must establish a committee. 'The organisers must obtain permissions from all the departments concerned like Transco, Municipal; permission from the landowner if idols are being installed in private property; and permission from electricity board for power supply to the canopy and adequate arrangements should be made to avoid accidents at the canopy.

The police station concerned should be notified in advance about the arrangement of canopies (mandapams). Use of mikes at canopies requires mike permission from the relevant authorities. Loudspeakers are not permitted and only one mike is permitted from 6 am to 10 pm. It is not allowed to use firecrackers either at the canopy or at the procession, which will create loud noise, pollute air and set fire to property.

People, who set up idols for Ganesh festival, should set up mandapams without disrupting traffic. Once all the permissions have been obtained from the departments concerned, relevant documents must be presented at local police station and the committee must be enrolled to get police permission. All information regarding the procession and immersion along with a route map must be provided to the police of their area. The SP urged the public to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi with devotion in a peaceful environment without any untoward incidents.