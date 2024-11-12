No sexual assault on schoolgirl, clarifies police

Tirupati: Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu categorically stated that there was no sexual assault on the schoolgirl in Yerravaripalem and the girl herself gave false information to her parents to hide her affair.

The student studying Class 10 in government school in Yerravaripalem developed a relationship with a boy studying along with her in the school. They were returning home late and the parents who came search of the girl spotted them. The girl deliberately told the parents that unidentified persons came and attacked her and also forcefully made her to drink water mixed with intoxicant.

The local police responded immediately and sent girl to Piler hospital and later government Maternity hospital in Tirupati.

In the investigation it was found that there was no rape of the girl and the girl concocted the attack story, fearing that her parents will know about her friendship with her classmate.

The statement of the girl was recorded in the presence of a women DSP, tahsildar and ICDS officer in which she said fearing that the parents will rebuke her and in order to cover up her friendship with classmate she told her parents that she was attacked by some persons, which was not true. The SP said police were preparing to take action against those who alleged rape through social media.

ASPs Venkat Rao, Ravi Manoharachari, Chandragiri DSP Prasad, Yerravaripalem police were present.