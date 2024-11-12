Live
- It’s war of two parivars, roars Revanth, asks people to lend support to Gandhis
- Revanth claps back at BRS, says only four of KCR family lost jobs
- Palle praises Payyavula for presenting best budget
- 28 Arrested After Attack on Officials in Vikarabad
- Govt urges LG to make 10K bus marshals permanent
- Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO
- No religion encourages activity that creates pollution: SC
- KTR in Delhi to Discuss Allegations of Tender Irregularities
- Satyanarayana takes oath as ex-officio member of TTD Board
- AP govt. to conduct training for NDA MLAs on budget allocations
Just In
No sexual assault on schoolgirl, clarifies police
- SP says action will be taken against those spread false information alleging that Class 10 girl in Yerravaripalem was sexually assaulted
- States that the girl herself revealed that she lied to her parents fearing her relationship with a classmate will anger them
Tirupati: Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu categorically stated that there was no sexual assault on the schoolgirl in Yerravaripalem and the girl herself gave false information to her parents to hide her affair.
The student studying Class 10 in government school in Yerravaripalem developed a relationship with a boy studying along with her in the school. They were returning home late and the parents who came search of the girl spotted them. The girl deliberately told the parents that unidentified persons came and attacked her and also forcefully made her to drink water mixed with intoxicant.
The local police responded immediately and sent girl to Piler hospital and later government Maternity hospital in Tirupati.
In the investigation it was found that there was no rape of the girl and the girl concocted the attack story, fearing that her parents will know about her friendship with her classmate.
The statement of the girl was recorded in the presence of a women DSP, tahsildar and ICDS officer in which she said fearing that the parents will rebuke her and in order to cover up her friendship with classmate she told her parents that she was attacked by some persons, which was not true. The SP said police were preparing to take action against those who alleged rape through social media.
ASPs Venkat Rao, Ravi Manoharachari, Chandragiri DSP Prasad, Yerravaripalem police were present.