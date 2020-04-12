No shortage of PPE kits in Chittoor: Collector N B Gupta

Chittoor: District Collector N B Gupta on Saturday advised the medical professional and those staff involved in fighting against coronavirus cases to use personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

To meet the immediate requirement, 7,000 PPE Kits were kept ready in the district at three Covid-19 hospitals at Chittoor and Tirupati, he added.

Speaking to media here, he reiterated that there was no shortage of PPE kits in the district. He said those who handle corona positive cases like medical professionals, nurses, sanitary staff and the technical men of ambulances should use PPE kits.

He said the government has declared Ruia Government Hospital, Chittoor Government Hospital and Padmavathi Medical College as Covid hospitals.

He said accommodation for duty doctors of coronavirus patients would be provided at Madhavam Guest House, Tirupati.