No use of Pawan Kalyan's weekend public service: Perni

Vijayawada: Former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) described Pawan Kalyan's political career as weekend public service. He said Pawan visits AP once in a fortnight and states that he dedicated his life for public service.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the former minister said Pawan Kalyan is a latecomer for shootings and he is also turned a latecomer in politics. Referring to Pawan's comments that he is not being allowed to touch the gates of Assembly, Perni said that people of both Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka rejected Pawan Kalyan denying him opportunity to enter the State Assembly and the YSRCP or Jagan Mohan Reddy has no role in it.

The former minister said that Pawan earlier questioned on naming Konaseema as Ambedkar Konaseema district. He asked why the same name should be added to Kadapa district. Now changing his words he is stating that he supported renaming of Konaseema after Ambedkar.

Perni Nani said that the Jana Sena chief was raising caste issue and expressing concern over lack of patronage for caste politics in the State. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy gave clarity on providing reservations to Kapu community and not deceived Kapus like Chandrababu Naidu. He said the YSR Congress Party will extend support to Kapu community and promised to give financial assistance of Rs 10,000 cr towards welfare of Kapu community for five years.

The former minister said Pawan has been making untiring efforts to see happiness on the face of Chandrababu Naidu. He stated that the overwhelming response to YSRCP plenary indicates the victory of YSRCP in 2024 elections.