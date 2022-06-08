No water scarcity in Ongole, claims Mayor Gangada Sujatha

Ongole (Prakasam District): There is no drinking water scarcity in Ongole town, reaffirmed Mayor Gangada Sujatha. Speaking at a press meet along with Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, at the council hall here on Tuesday, she said the water available in the two summer storage tanks will be enough to supply drinking water for nearly 25 days.

In the meantime, the water released from Nagarjuna Sagar will reach Ongole town through Ramatheertham reservoir by June 9, and there is nothing to worry about as alleged by Opposition parties, the Mayor assured the public.

Responding to the remarks by Telugu Desam Party leaders, Mayor Sujatha advised the public not to worry about drinking water supply in the town as they have enough reserves and more water from Nagarjuna Sagar will reach Ongole in a couple of days.

She said that as the pipelines are old, there were leakages at a few places and they are immediately being attended by the staff. She said that the works to provide a permanent solution to the water woes of the town will start in two months with a budget of Rs 409 crore.

Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao said that immediately after assuming office, he inspected the summer storage tanks and filter beds, and issued necessary orders to the engineering staff to maintain a regular supply of drinking water. He said that they have also approved the tender for repairs of bores in the town and the material will be available in a week.

Municipal engineer Sundararami Reddy, corporators Adipudi Sandilya, Tadi Krishnalatha, Yanamala Nagaraju, Gopireddy Gopal Reddy, Gandhi and others were also present at the pressmeet.