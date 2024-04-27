Nominations of 158 candidates found valid in Prakasam dist

Ongole : The Prakasam district election officer and collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that the nominations submitted by 158 candidates for the elections of Ongole parliament constituency and eight Assembly constituencies in Prakasam district are valid after scrutiny.

Speaking in a press meet, Dinesh Kumar announced that the returning officers of the Ongole parliament constituency, Ongole, Kondapi, Kanigiri, Darsi, Markapuram, Yerragondapale, Giddalur and Santhanuthalapadu Assembly constituencies received a total of 354 sets of nominations from 206 candidates. After scrutinisation, he said that they found the nominations of 48 candidates were invalid and rejected them. He said that the 158 candidates whose nominations were valid, have time up to 3 pm on April 29 to withdraw their nominations. He said that they would allot the symbols for the required candidates, as per their given choice after the withdrawal process is complete.

The collector said that they observed 184 reports in newspapers on the violations of model code of conduct by the candidates, government employees and the volunteers and took action taken report in 173 instances was submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer as the per the rules. He said that they received 772 complaints of Suvidha app and responded to them in just 32.40 minutes on an average. He said that they seized cash, liquor and articles for inducement in elections worth Rs 2.22 crores in the district.