Nominations will be received from tomorrow: Collector K Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram: District Election Officer and Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha inaugurated the election media cell set up at Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media along with district SP P Jagadeesh and joint collector N Tej Bharat, collector said there are 16,16,918 voters in the district as of April 10. Among them 28,010 Divyanga voters (who are with more than 40 per cent disability), and persons above 85 years of age.

Applications through Form 12D will be accepted till April 22 to provide a home voting facility for them. A route map will be prepared at the field level after receiving the applications and they will be given the right to vote at home.

Returning Officers will release the notification on April 18 at the Parliament and Assembly Constituency level. Nominations will be received from candidates from 11 am to 3 pm on office working days from April 18 to 25. Candidate and four others will be allowed to enter the RO Chamber for filing nominations. Prohibitory orders will be in force within 100 meters of the RO office.

So far 312 complaints have been received through the Central government service portal regarding violation of model code of conduct. 41 cases have been registered, 39 have been resolved and two are under investigation.

Action has been taken against 46 employees. Meanwhile, 1,796 village and ward volunteers have resigned in the district.

As many as 9,644 polling staff are ready to perform their duty-- 422 micro observers, 16 nodal officers, 63 flying squad teams in 3 shifts, 24 video survival teams, 23 model code of conduct teams, 63 static surveillance teams, 26 video viewing teams and 16 accounting teams are on duty. About 2,120 awareness programmes have been conducted to create awareness among voters.

1,577 polling centres have been set up in 847 areas in the district, out of which 367 polling centres in 181 places have been identified as critical.

SP Jagadeesh said that 6,006 people have bind over in the district. 177 out of 236 licensed weapons have been deposited. Permission has been given to 58 weapons in sports and banks. Flag marches are being organised in the problematic polling centres from March 1. The forces of 4 CSF companies are on duty in the district and 4 more companies will join duty from May 1.