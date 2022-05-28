None can replace NTR, says Chandrababu after paying tributes

Ongole: The Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday stated that though many were born in this materialistic world, it is NT Ramarao who was unique and irreplaceable. He said that NTR has achieved the things that no one can achieve in their lifetime, and has become the symbol of pride and self-respect for all Telugus, in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and all other places in the world. Starting the year-long Centennial birth anniversary celebrations of their party founder, Chandrababu Naidu garlanded the statue of NT Ramarao and cut the cake celebrating his 99th birth anniversary, in Addanki Bus Stand Centre in Ongole, on Saturday.

Addressing the public on the occasion, the former chief minister said that NT Ramarao was a versatile and multifaceted man and became the symbol of self-respect for Telugus. He said that NTR was a director, producer, writer and actor and the Telugu people remember his face when they just think of the Gods like Venkateswara Swamy, Ramudu or Krishnudu, as they give him a permanent place in their hearts. He said that NTR didn't come into politics to enjoy the power, but to support the Telugus and to reinstate their self-respect that was damaged until then. Chandrababu also said that NT Ramarao has done many things for the future generations, and the scheme like Rs 2 Kg per kilo of rice, has inspired to introduce of the national food guarantee scheme later. He advised the party workers and other Telugus to look at the face of NTR, and go ahead with full confidence and courage to achieve success.

Responding to locals, Chandrababu Naidu said that whatever the development was done in Ongole is the hard work of former MLA, and TDP AP vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao. He mentioned that it is due to the efforts of the Janardhana Rao, that the cement roads, summer storage tanks, road widening and market yard etc were developed in the town. He said that the government is trying to control the people coming to the public meeting, by imposing restrictions on DWCRA members and NREGA workers. He said that the government also didn't allow them to book buses to transport the people, but the ministers are doing a bus yatra now. He said that the government is able to keep the buses, but the TDP is receiving the support of the public. He said that no one is a slave to the YSR Congress Party and advised them to break the restrictions and attend the public meeting, and show their resentment.

The TDP AP president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, TDP Prakasam district president Dr Nukasani Balaji, Rajyasabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Peddapuram MLA Nimmkayala Chinarajappa, former minister Kollu Ravindra and others also participated in the programme.