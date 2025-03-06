Live
North Andhra Teachers’ MLC-elect meets CM
- Expresses gratitude for the NDA support to his candidature
- Chandrababu Naidu says the State govt is committed to solving the problems of teachers
Vijayawada : North Andhra region Teachers MLC elect Gade Srinivasulu Naidu met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday and thanked him for the NDA extending support to him and helping him register victory.
The Chief Minister said that the State government is committed to solve various issues of teachers and Minis-ter Nara Lokesh was putting special focus on teachers’ issues.
Senior BJP leader and former MLC Madhav, PRTU State president M Krishnaiah, AP Upadhyaya Sangham State president S Balaji and others were present.
