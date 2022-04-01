Notification on new districts will be issued in two days, says planning dept. Secretary Vijay Kumar

The planning department secretary Vijay Kumar said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the new districts on April 4. To this extent, he spoke to the media in Vijayawada and made clear that a notification will be released in two days for the formation of 26 districts.

He said that more than 17,500 suggestions and objections were received from the public on a total of 284 items. "90 per cent of the items were resolved positively by CM YS Jagan," Vijay Kumar said.

The planning department secretary said some mandals were changed to districts as per the demand of the people and redistributed completely scientifically for the convenience of the people. Each district has at least two revenue divisions with addition of a Revenue Division being set up.

The districts were redistributed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar said adding that the new districts would be sent to the Union Planning Department after April 4.