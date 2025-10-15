Novotel celebrates festive cheer with laddu making ceremony

Vijayawada: As the festive season draws near, Novotel Vijayawada Varun ushered in the celebrations with a joyous laddu making ceremony. The event brought together gourmands and festive enthusiasts from across the city, all eager to partake in this sweet celebration of tradition and togetherness. The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome from Hotel Manager, Manish Pathak, who stated that Vijayawada is a city steeped in tradition, and the festive season amplifies its vibrant spirit. “At Novotel, we strive to celebrate with a touch of Indian authenticity and global elegance. Today, we invite you to craft, taste, and share in the joy of the season, creating memories that linger long after the festivities.”

Select influencers and special invitees then engaged in a hands-on laddu making session, blending ghee, cardamom, nuts, and love into perfectly shaped delights, guided by the hotel’s culinary team.

The rich aromas and lively chatter filled the space with warmth and celebration. Interactive photo moments captured these joyful creations, while each participant took home a selection of laddus, spreading the festive spirit beyond the hotel walls.

Guests indulged in an assortment of tea-time favourites and savoury small bites. The spread featured Moong Dal Kachori, Dry Fruit Samosa, and Mirchi Vada, while the sweet section delighted with Ghee Jalebi Rabdi from the live counter and the all-time favourite Kaju Katli.