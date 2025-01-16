Now, Naidu embarks on ‘Swarna Naravaripalle Vision’

Tirupati: After Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision-2029 and Swarna Kuppam Vision, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu now embarks on ‘Swarna Naravaripalle Vision’ aimed at transforming the lives of residents within the Naravaripalle cluster, which includes three secretariats. This project is envisioned as a pilot to implement government programmes aimed at enhancing the quality of life across 33 habitations, encompassing 2,560 households and a population of 5,300.

The Chief Minister highlighted plans to utilise human resources as assets to enhance agricultural development and promote dairy farming. “We aim to create one entrepreneur in every household as part of this transformation,” he said.

Naidu also drew attention to the industrial progress in the region, noting the presence of 250–300 industries in the Sri City industrial area of Tirupati district, providing employment to 60,000–70,000 people. Sri City will also support the development of Rangampeta Zilla Parishad High School in Rangampeta into a model school with an investment of Rs.1.10 crore which will also have an AI technology lab.

In the sanitation sector, the government plans to construct 35 additional toilets by February, aiming to achieve 100 percent open-defecation-free status in the cluster. Eligible residents will receive NTR Bharosa pensions from next month, while 286 housing units will be sanctioned and completed within a year. Gas connections for the remaining 286 households will also be provided by the end of this month, with plans to introduce safe, piped gas systems similar to urban areas.

Water supply is another priority, with safe drinking water to be provided 24/7 to 87 households under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Chief Minister also announced subsidies for solar energy solutions, offering Rs.78,000 for 3-kilowatt panels and Rs.60,000 for 2-kilowatt rooftop installations, encouraging the use of solar electricity and reducing dependency on conventional fuel.

Naidu emphasised the importance of natural farming and micro-irrigation, with farmers receiving up to 90 percent subsidies.

He encouraged a shift from traditional crops like rice and sugarcane to horticulture and dairy products for better incomes, supported by modern technologies such as drones. Roads from Rangampeta to Bhimavaram and Mangalampeta will be completed with an investment of Rs 8 crore, alongside CC roads for every street.

Healthcare facilities will be upgraded to serve 5,000 people, with mid-day meal services provided for patients. The government plans to bring Handri-Neeva water to address water scarcity, benefiting areas from Kalluru, Mangalam Peta to Kotala. Anganwadi workers will undergo capacity-building programmes to improve physical, mental and educational outcomes for children under the ‘Care and Grow’ initiative.

A waste management system will collect garbage via three autos and convert it into compost, ensuring cleanliness. Local kirana stores will be modernised under the ‘Easy Mart’ initiative, enhancing livelihood opportunities.

Naidu also announced plans to replicate successful aspects of this pilot project across the state. District collector Dr S Venkateswar, MLAs Pulivarthi Nani and K Murali Mohan, SAAP chairman A Ravi Naidu, TDP leaders G Narasimha Yadav, P Sridhar Varma and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Naidu along with his family members performed pujas at Nagalamma temple in the village. As part of the tradition, he offered prayers at the graves of his parents Kharjura Naidu and Ammannamma.

Chandrababu also unveiled the newly-erected statues of TDP founder N T Rama Rao and his wife Basavatarakam at the village. Minister Nara Lokesh and others took part in these events.