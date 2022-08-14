NRI doctors offer expertise to limit neo-natal mortality in AP

Tadepalli: A group of NRI doctors from the USA called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Saturday to extend their support in various ways to the state government in the revolutionary reforms in the healthcare.

President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Dr Ravi Kolli invited the Chief Minister to the 16th Annual AAPI Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) to be held in Visakhapatnam from January 6 to 8, 2023.

Dr Prakash Kabbur, who is the founder and president of Train and Help a Baby organisation (TAHB) briefed the Chief Minister about its objectives aimed at limiting neo-natal mortality.

Venkat S Medapati coordinated with NRI Doctors Associations and facilitated the meeting with the Chief Minister. Briefing about the summit's aim which is to raise awareness on key health care issues affecting the Indian subcontinent such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, women's and children's health, infectious diseases, and mental health, Dr Ravi Kolli said that highlight of this summit is to reaffirm NRI physicians' commitment to improving health care and create model programmes for management of various diseases and to improve outcomes universally.

"AAPI physicians are showing interest to work under the chief minister's administration to make the state of AP a model state in development especially in the areas of health care through tele-consultations, training the trainer sessions, learning modules for different specialties."

Advisor to Government on NRI Medical Affairs Dr N Vasudeva Reddy requested the Chief Minister to include Post-Graduate programme in Family Medicine in all the medical colleges in AP which will be useful in the Family Doctor concept.

The Chief Minister suggested that more than 15,000 ASHA workers can be reoriented through virtual sessions on continued education to improve the skills at grass root level to assist the patients.

The NRI team also called on minister for health Vidadala Rajini, special secretary of health Naveen Kumar for readily coming forward to welcome and support NRI doctors towards health initiatives of the AP government.

Director, TAHB, Hari Babu Singam, Dr Sumana Nanjundachar, Dr Janardhan, Dr P T Jagannatha Rao and Ram Gopal accompanied the NRI group of doctors.