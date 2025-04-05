NRIs organise eye camp at Appikatla

Pedaparupudi (Krishna district): Manavatha trust of Gudivada and a non-profit organisation from New Hampshire, USA ‘Eyes for hope’ jointly conducted an eye camp at Appikatla village in Pedaparupudi mandal of Krishna district on Friday, according to Kodali Suryaprakasa Rao.

The eye camp which was organised at Kodali Trust Bhavan at Appikatla was attended by 60 villagers and the attending ophthalmologist prescribed spectacles for them. Some of the villagers were selected for cataract surgery and they will be undertaken soon, he said.

Grandson of Kodali Suryaprakasa Rao, Aarush Kolli from New Hampshire, said that the eye camp was conducted to provide basic eye care education in rural India. Providing eyeglasses, cataract treatment, and essential medicines at no cost would also be undertaken to the needy patients.