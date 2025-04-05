Live
- Inter-departmental sports meet poster released
- Dr Thippa Reddy gets PhD in Law
- With ‘Gita’, Jyothi Chaganti explores deeper purpose of life
- Yamuna Pathak takes hunger strike against temple land encroachments, demands govt. to act
- Social media comments linked to Warren Buffett false: Berkshire Hathaway
- Microsoft Expands Copilot Vision to Windows and Mobile Devices
- Malaysian PM tells Ilaiyaraaja: May the concert here be another historic moment in your artistic journey
- 'Result shows the move wasn't right', says Surinder Khanna on MI's decision to retire out Tilak Varma
- Suicide case: Our patience has limits, says K'taka BJP chief to CM, HM; seeks names of 2 Cong MLAs in FIR
- IPL 2025: Seemed like he was born to perform on this stage, says Watson on Digvesh Rathi's spell vs MI
NRIs organise eye camp at Appikatla
Manavatha trust of Gudivada and a non-profit organisation from New Hampshire, USA ‘Eyes for hope’ jointly conducted an eye camp at Appikatla village in Pedaparupudi mandal of Krishna district on Friday, according to Kodali Suryaprakasa Rao.
Pedaparupudi (Krishna district): Manavatha trust of Gudivada and a non-profit organisation from New Hampshire, USA ‘Eyes for hope’ jointly conducted an eye camp at Appikatla village in Pedaparupudi mandal of Krishna district on Friday, according to Kodali Suryaprakasa Rao.
The eye camp which was organised at Kodali Trust Bhavan at Appikatla was attended by 60 villagers and the attending ophthalmologist prescribed spectacles for them. Some of the villagers were selected for cataract surgery and they will be undertaken soon, he said.
Grandson of Kodali Suryaprakasa Rao, Aarush Kolli from New Hampshire, said that the eye camp was conducted to provide basic eye care education in rural India. Providing eyeglasses, cataract treatment, and essential medicines at no cost would also be undertaken to the needy patients.