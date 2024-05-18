Live
NSS volunteers plant saplings in Dommeru
Rajamahendravaram : College of Agriculture Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Rajamahendravaram started the service programme under the National Service Scheme (NSS) at Dommeru village of Kovvuru mandal on Friday.
As part of this, Vana Mahotsavam was conducted on the first day. The Associate Dean of the College of Agriculture Dr KV Ramana Murthy planted saplings on the premises of the Village Secretariat, Government School, and Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK). The NSS programme will continue for 7 days.
Faculty members of Agriculture University Dr KM Dakshina Murthy, Dr Ch Sunitha, Dr SV Bhavani Prasad, Dr T Usha Rani, Dr K Ravi Kumar, Dommeru Village Sarpanch T Kumari, Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society President Suryanarayana Raju, Panchayat secretary Lakshmi and Dommeru villagers were present.