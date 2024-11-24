NSU probes drug use incident

Tirupati : The National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati has initiated a comprehensive investigation following reports of suspected drug consumption on its campus. The issue came to light on Friday when news about the alleged use of ganja among students went viral, prompting swift action by the University’s administration.

In response, the University’s Anti-Drug Committee, led by Prof R Chandrasekhar, convened urgent meetings on Friday and Saturday to assess the situation. The committee, which includes Member Convener and Registrar Prof R J Rama Sree, Prof A Sachidananda Murthy, Dr D Jyothi, and Dr Pradeep Kumar Bag, reviewed the details surrounding the incident. According to a statement issued by the University, the suspected case involved the possible consumption of an unknown substance.

The University’s two-year Prak-Sastri programme, equivalent to intermediate studies, has approximately 120 enrolled students. However, authorities revealed that a few students, including the individual under suspicion, have been noted for their irregular attendance. The specific case of suspected substance consumption was swiftly escalated to the Anti-Drug Committee for a detailed inquiry. Meanwhile, the student involved was referred to Ruia Hospital for physical and laboratory tests to confirm the presence of any drugs in their system.

The University has stated that further actions will be determined based on the hospital’s findings and the Anti-Drug Committee’s recommendations. Any measures taken will align with the institution’s established procedures and policies. Reaffirming its commitment to a drug-free campus, the University emphasised its dedication to fostering a safe and healthy learning environment for all students.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and TTD board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy met the NSU Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy and expressed his concerns about the traces of ganja in the reputed national University. He asked the Vice Chancellor to take steps to prevent such activities by ensuring stringent measures. Prof Krishna Murthy responded positively and assured him that they were on the job.