NTPC Simhadri clarifies on power outage, says power generation will restore by the evening

The NTPC explained the cause of the power outage in Simhadri and revealed the possible reasons for the simultaneous grid failure in all four units.



It said the substations were tripped over time due to heavy winds and heavy rains that occurred in the last two days, which led to the tripping of all the four units in Simhadri disruption of 2000 MW of power generation.

NTPC said it was supplying alternative power from the national grid and that 1, 4 units were ready for power generation and asserted that the repairs on units 2 and 3 are in the final stages. It revealed that production will start in all units within the evening.

It is known that due to tripping in the grid, power generation was disrupted at NTPC Simhadri affecting power generation to the extent of 2000 MW. This has resulted in many parts of the north coastal area going without power since the early hours of Tuesday. If it affects the Southern grid, more areas in AP likely to suffer from breakdown.