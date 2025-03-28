NTPC strengthens healthcare, research infra

Visakhapatnam: Extending significant support to enhancing healthcare and research facilities in Visakhapatnam, NTPC offered a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the funds will be utilised to procure dialysis machines and essential operation theatre equipment and instruments.

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the NTPC officials and District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad to facilitate the initiative that aims to improve healthcare access for the underprivileged sections of the society.

The MoA was exchanged by Executive Director of the NTPC Simhadri Sameer Sharma with the Collector in the presence of senior officials. NTPC officials handed over the official certificate to the District Collector of Visakhapatnam.