Live
- KIMS Sikhara treats complex stroke case
- Kanda Pilakalu poetry collection released
- Crimes against women declined during BJP regime, says Majhi
- Three terrorists killed, three cops die in Kathua as anti-terror operation resumes on day 6
- Meeting held on Indo-Euro collaboration with HEIs in Telanganaa
- Speaker condemns unruly conduct of Oppn
- TGSPDCL engineer caught taking Rs 30,000 bribe
- HYDRA clears illegal barricades at Boyapalli Enclave
- Akbar urges govt to pass resolution against Wakf Bill
- Speaker directs officials to send replies on Zero Hour issues within 15 days
NTPC strengthens healthcare, research infra
Extending significant support to enhancing healthcare and research facilities in Visakhapatnam, NTPC offered a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: Extending significant support to enhancing healthcare and research facilities in Visakhapatnam, NTPC offered a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.
As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the funds will be utilised to procure dialysis machines and essential operation theatre equipment and instruments.
A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the NTPC officials and District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad to facilitate the initiative that aims to improve healthcare access for the underprivileged sections of the society.
The MoA was exchanged by Executive Director of the NTPC Simhadri Sameer Sharma with the Collector in the presence of senior officials. NTPC officials handed over the official certificate to the District Collector of Visakhapatnam.