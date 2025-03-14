NTPC’s ambitious pursuit of sustainable energy solutions

Visakhapatnam : In alignment with the country’s net-zero targets, NTPC Simhadri is taking a big leap forward in achieving sustainable energy solutions through its future endeavours.

With work pertaining to the Green Hydrogen Hub of the NTPC Green Energy Limited in Pudimadaka placed on an accelerated mode, executive director and head of project of NTPC Simhadri Sameer Sharma mentions that the project is set to commence soon. “This would be the country’s largest green hydrogen production hub focusing on renewable energy and derivatives such as aviation fuel, urea, ethanol and green methanol, etc. The layout of the hub is scheduled to be completed by this month-end,” he informs.

A dozen plants will be part of the area, producing different derivatives. With 1,200 acres of land already allocated for the Green Hydrogen Hub, discussions are on with the AP Marine Board for the allocation of additional 400 acres for the project. A DPR has been completed for it.

Diversifying its expansion plans, NTPC has set an ambitious goal of setting up 23 nuclear power plants across the country, including one in Anakapalli and other parts of Andhra Pradesh. Of all, Rajasthan will be having multiple nuclear power plants. With the company looking for sites for the purpose, the endeavour which would be taken up in different phases intends to meet the growing needs of nuclear power.

Apart from achieving 100 percent fly ash utilisation and focusing on the benchmark for 500-MW green field projects, NTPC Simhadri is catering to the power needs of not just the Telugu states but also Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as well.