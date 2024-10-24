NTR Anna canteen revived in Venkatagiri

Tirupati : To combat hunger and provide affordable meals to the poor, the district administration, in collaboration with local representatives, has revived NTR Anna Canteen in Venkatagiri. The canteen was inaugurated on Wednesday near MPDO office in the town by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Venkatagiri MLA Korugonda Ramakrishna.

The canteen, which has undergone a renovation costing Rs 16.86 lakh, aims to serve quality meals to the needy at a nominal price of just Rs 5. After the inauguration, the Collector and MLA themselves served meals to the poor and later dined with them, underscoring their commitment to the cause.

Speaking to the media, Collector Venkateswar praised the State government's initiative to provide affordable, nutritious meals to the poor, particularly construction workers and daily labourers who come to town from surrounding villages. He explained that NTR Anna Canteens serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, with each meal priced at just Rs 5. The district now has 11 such canteens spread across seven municipalities and Tirupati corporation, providing much-needed support to the underprivileged.

"This initiative is a blessing for the poor. Over 450 people are served lunch daily with an additional 350 to 400 served dinner on an average in each Anna canteen. The food is being provided by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, known for its dedication to feeding the needy”, he maintained.

MLA Ramakrishna, who was also present at the event, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reviving NTR Anna Canteens, which were discontinued under the previous government. He emphasised the importance of this initiative in ensuring that no one goes hungry and added that the canteens offer a different menu each day, maintaining high standards of cleanliness and quality.

Venkatagiri incharge Mun icipal Commissioner Sridhar, in-charge Tahsildar Rambabu and MPDO Koteswara Rao, alongside other local representatives and public officials were present.