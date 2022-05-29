NTR centenary celebrations start with bike rally

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): TDP state general secretary Ganni Krishna said that party founder NT Rama Rao's centenary birth celebrations will be held in Rajahmundry throughout the year. Krishna laid flowers and paid tributes to the NTR statue in Sriramanagar on Saturday morning. The party flag was unveiled by former corporator Maturi Rangarao. A bike rally was organised from Sriramanagar to Kotipalli bus stand via Kambalacheruvu, Church Peta, and Deluxe Centre. Ganni and others paid tributes to NTR at a function organised by former corporator Boora Durganjaneya Rao. The bike rally then proceeded through the Thadithota to the Morampudi.

A public meeting was held with NTR fans in the function hall. Krishna said that as part of the centenary celebrations, a huge event will be held every month. Hindupuram MLA Balakrishna will participate in an event. TDP leaders said the Mahanadu success in Ongole was a sign of the Telugu Desam Party's overwhelming victory in the upcoming elections. Tamminen Sitaram and Vijaya Sai Reddy who had made indecent remarks on Mahanadu will be taught a lesson by the public. Varre Srinivasa Rao, Majji Padma, D. Parvati Sundari, Velugukumari, Koyyana Kumari, Kosuri Chandipriya, B Radha, Marni Vasu, Gangina Hanumanthrao, Vasireddy Rambabu, Parimi Vasu, N Govind, Uppuluri Janakiramaiah, R Vijayasekhar, P Ravishankar and other leader participated in the celebrations.