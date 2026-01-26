NTR dist to host first-ever R-Day celebrations at IGMC stadium

Vijayawada: For the first time in the city, the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here has been readied to host the district-level Republic Day celebrations of NTR district on Monday. The district administration is making elaborate arrangements to ensure the event is conducted in a grand and dignified manner.

Traditionally, Republic Day and Independence Day state-level celebrations were held at the state headquarters, while district-level celebrations were organised at the respective district headquarters. During the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh era, state-level functions were conducted in Hyderabad and district-level celebrations for Krishna district were held in Machilipatnam. In recent years, state-level celebrations were conducted in Vijayawada.

However, with the government deciding to conduct the state-level Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati this year as part of efforts to promote and brand the capital city at the national level, NTR district is getting the opportunity to host its own district-level Republic Day celebrations for the first time.

As part of the celebrations, 18 tableaux depicting the district’s development and achievements will be displayed.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha will be the chief guest and will unfurl the national flag. Officials have been directed to ensure participation of a large number of students and citizens, making it a memorable occasion in the district’s history. In this connection, on Sunday, NTR District Joint Collector S Ilakkiya and Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya inspected the arrangements along with officials from various departments.

According to the schedule, the celebrations will begin at 8.30 am at IGMC Stadium. Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu is expected to arrive at 8.55 am, followed by the Collector at 9 am to unfurl the National Flag.

The collector will receive guard of honour from various contingents till 9.30 am and deliver the Republic Day message at 10 am. Cultural programmes will follow, and certificates of appreciation will be presented to district-level officers and employees for their outstanding services.