NTR District Election Expenditure Observer Inspects Polling Station in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Election Expenditure Observer B Vijay Kumar visited the polling station set up at SRR Primary School in Old Rajarajeswaripet, Vijayawada, and inspected the arrangements and conduct of the polling process.

During his visit, he reviewed the ongoing polling process and the performance of election personnel on duty. He also examined the facilities provided to voters, the functioning of polling staff and the implementation of election guidelines at the polling station.

He instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the election process was conducted in a transparent, smooth and impartial manner, strictly adhering to the prescribed rules and regulations. He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and ensuring the effective discharge of election duties.