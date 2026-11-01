NTR District Records 51.17% Polling in Nandigama; Tiruvuru Follows with 48.01%
In Short
Nandigama leads NTR district urban local body elections with 51.17% voter turnout by 1 PM, followed by Tiruvuru at 48.01% and Jaggayyapet at 45.18%, while Vijayawada records the lowest turnout.
VIJAYAWADA: Polling for urban local bodies in NTR district is progressing steadily, with Nandigama recording a voter turnout of 51.17 per cent by 1:00 PM on Sunday, according to official figures.
The polling percentages recorded across the five urban local bodies in the district are as follows:
Nandigama: 51.17%
Tiruvuru: 48.01%
Jaggaiahpet: 45.18%
Kondapalli: 33.32%
Vijayawada: 29.47%
Nandigama recorded a turnout of over 51 per cent, while Tiruvuru followed with 48.01 per cent. Jaggayyapeta registered 45.18 per cent polling during the same period.
Meanwhile, Kondapalli recorded a voter turnout of 33.32 per cent, while Vijayawada registered 27.42 per cent, the lowest among the five urban local bodies as of 1:00 PM.