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NTR District Records 51.17% Polling in Nandigama; Tiruvuru Follows with 48.01%

In Short

Nandigama leads NTR district urban local body elections with 51.17% voter turnout by 1 PM, followed by Tiruvuru at 48.01% and Jaggayyapet at 45.18%, while Vijayawada records the lowest turnout.

NTR District Records 51.17% Polling in Nandigama; Tiruvuru Follows with 48.01%
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NTR District Records 51.17% Polling in Nandigama; Tiruvuru Follows with 48.01%

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VIJAYAWADA: Polling for urban local bodies in NTR district is progressing steadily, with Nandigama recording a voter turnout of 51.17 per cent by 1:00 PM on Sunday, according to official figures.

The polling percentages recorded across the five urban local bodies in the district are as follows:

Nandigama: 51.17%

Tiruvuru: 48.01%

Jaggaiahpet: 45.18%

Kondapalli: 33.32%

Vijayawada: 29.47%

Nandigama recorded a turnout of over 51 per cent, while Tiruvuru followed with 48.01 per cent. Jaggayyapeta registered 45.18 per cent polling during the same period.

Meanwhile, Kondapalli recorded a voter turnout of 33.32 per cent, while Vijayawada registered 27.42 per cent, the lowest among the five urban local bodies as of 1:00 PM.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dasari Srinivasa Rao

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Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

Tags

NTR district polling percentageNandigama voter turnoutTiruvuru polling 2026Vijayawada municipal electionsAndhra Pradesh local body polls
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