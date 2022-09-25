NTR Health University Row: RK Roja slams Balakrishna with his trademark dialogue

The war of words continue between TDP and YSRCP parties over dropping the name of NTR to Health University in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. While the Telugu Desam Party is criticizing the government, the YSRCP ministers are giving a strong counter ti those who are making comments on this matter from the Telugu Desam Party. It is known that film actor and MLA Balakrishna responded on the same issue to which Tourism Minister Roja gave a strong counter through her Twitter handle saying that Balakrishna should play the flute infront of Chandrababu not Jagan and attributed YS Jagan to real lion who will roar at opponents.



It is known that the TDP leaders are protesting and expressing concerns over the decision taken by the YSRCP government to change the name of Health University in Vijayawada. Not only the party leaders but also the members of the NTR family are responding to this controversy. NTR's heirs are lashing out at the Jagan government for passing the assembly bill changing the name of NTR to the medical university.





బాలయ్య ప్లూటు బాబు ముందు ఊదు... జ‌గ‌న్ అన్న ముందు కాదు, అక్కడ ఉంది రీల్ సింహం కాదు, జ"గన్" అనే రియల్ సింహం 🦁

తేడా వస్తే దబిడి దిబిడే..!! — Roja Selvamani (@RojaSelvamaniRK) September 24, 2022





It is already known that along with Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram, many people strongly opposed the decision of YCP, but on Saturday 24th of this month, actor Nandamuri Tarakara Rao's son Balakrishna also came under fire against Jagan's government. Balakrishna posted on Facebook by writing that TR is not a name to be taken away instead a culture, a civilization, the backbone of the Telugu nation.

As Balakrishna belongs to Tollywood fraternity, RK Roja being former heroine responded to former's comments.