NTR remembered on his death anniversary

Nellore : TDP leaders and activists paid tributes to party founder and late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on his 29th death anniversary on Saturday across Nellore district. Several social programmes like annadanam, blood donation camps, distribution of fruits to patients in hospitals, clothes distribution to the poor were organised in the memory of late NTR.

In Nellore city at the party district office, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, State Waqf Board Chairman Sheikh Abdul Aziz, Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and party district secretary Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy garlanded NTR’s portrait and paid tributes.

Nellore MP V Prabhakar Reddy has lauded NTR as a remarkable political personality, who was responsible for emerging the party to the power within nine months of forming the party in 1983. He pointed out that NTR strived hard to eradicate poverty by introducing Rs 2 a kg rice scheme. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is running the government with the same spirit and as per the wishes of NTR, he added.

The MP has recalled that Telugu Ganga Project, the brainchild of NTR, turned a boon for farmers, which is providing water for lakhs of acres for agriculture operations in Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Describing the regime of NTR as a golden era for women, State Waqf Board chairman Sheikh Abdul Aziz claimed that after TDP came to power, women in the State have achieved economic and social empowerment and played a crucial role in politics with the initiation of NTR.

In Atmakur constituency represented by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, party activists organised annadanam and blood donation camps in Atmakur, Chejerla, Ananthasagaram, Sangam and Marripadu mandals.