NTR Smart Township scheme revamped to boost sales

Vijayawada: The state government announced a significant revamp of the NTR Smart Townships scheme, aiming to revitalise Middle-Income Group (MIG) housing projects, streamline plot allotments, and boost revenue. The updated guidelines, outlined in GO Ms No 148 by the municipal administration and urban development department, seek to expedite project execution, enhance transparency, and better cater to market demand.

The NTR Smart Townships initiative, originally designed to provide affordable and well-planned housing for the middle class, has encountered substantial hurdles. Out of 74 approved projects across 66 Assembly Constituencies, only 36 have commenced, with a mere 29 per cent of plots sold and just 23 per cent of anticipated revenue realised. The government attributes this lackluster performance to restrictive policies, including a lottery-based plot allocation system, an Rs 18 lakh income ceiling, a one-plot-per-family rule, and uniform pricing irrespective of plot size or location.

To rectify these issues, the government has suspended new applications for launched layouts. Pending applications will be addressed through one-time lotteries.

Unsold plots will now be put up for auction, adhering to Development Authority norms, to accelerate infrastructure development. Furthermore, non-launched MIG projects will be re-designated as commercial housing layouts, to be managed by Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) under revised regulations or government directives, promoting a more market-driven strategy.

Municipal administration and urban development principal secretary S Suresh Kumar said, “The NTR Smart Townships were conceived to provide affordable housing, but public response has been inadequate. These revised guidelines are intended to streamline processes and attract more buyers.”

The special officer for MIG layouts, Director of Town and Country Planning, and engineer-in-chief of public health have been instructed to implement these changes immediately. Provisions under Section 3 of GO Ms No 76, dated July 28, 2021, will no longer apply to unallotted plots in launched layouts.