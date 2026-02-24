TGSRTC to install AI powered headlights in buses

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is upgrading its buses with AI-powered headlights. As part of a pilot project, the system will be installed in select long-distance buses to assess its performance.

The corporation is currently in talks with a private company from Kerala to acquire the necessary technology. A conclusive decision regarding widespread implementation will be made following an assessment of feedback from drivers.

According to TGSRTC, the Artificial Intelligence-based system automatically increases or reduces light intensity depending on the surroundings, without driver intervention.

A senior official from TGSRTC mentioned that the latest vehicles are equipped with high-intensity headlights, which pose a danger to oncoming traffic. The excessive glare can hinder drivers of approaching vehicles from having a clear view of the road. In regions lacking central medians, the risk of accidents rises.

Moreover, drivers must swiftly recognise curves, potholes and narrow sections during nighttime. In these situations, headlights are crucial.

A key feature of the Artificial Intelligence-driven system is its ability to react even before the driver does. When an approaching vehicle neglects to dip its headlights, causing its beam to shine directly into another driver's eyes, visibility becomes compromised. In these situations, the AI system boosts illumination to assist the driver in seeing the road more clearly.

In areas with sufficient street lighting, the headlights automatically dim. This not only conserves battery power but also reduces expenses. At road curves, where the headlights of buses might not adequately illuminate the roadway, the system modifies the lighting to enhance visibility on the sides. It also reacts suitably in situations involving the dipper.

The technology is currently found in select premium vehicles, but it has yet to be implemented in buses. TGSRTC will be the first to install it in its buses.

Officials said the system will be monitored for a few days. Further measures will be implemented only if drivers provide positive feedback.